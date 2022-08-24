Eight trainee healthcare workers are being supported with funding from Kingsmill Bakeries, and one is working at St Peter's Hill surgery in Grantham.

This funding will be invested in the trainees to work in communities around Kingsmill's Lincoln Depot.

The funding is made available by the company as part of the Kingsmill Slice of Kindness Pledge, which was launched in 2021.

Trainee Helen Marshall at St Peter’s Hill Surgery. Credit: Kingsmill Bakeries (58818461)

Helen Marshall, 40, from Boston, is working at St Peter's Hill Surgery. She said: "I recently turned 40 and have been looking for new work opportunities that will give me the chance to develop my career further over the coming years.

"I’m really looking forward to being able to support St Peter’s Hill Surgery in Grantham and eventually be able to run my own clinics providing a range of services - from taking blood to giving babies their immunisations."

The programme has allowed people who are inspired to make a difference by helping others to advance their careers and gain new skills, while giving much-needed support to the NHS across the UK.

The Kingsmill-funded training comes through an initiative between Health Education England, the National Skills Academy for Food & Drink and British food and drink companies - in this instance Kingsmill’s parent company Allied Bakeries.

(Left to right) Caterine Dickinson, Practice Manager of St Peter’s Hill Surgery, Adam Birtwistle from Kingsmill and trainee Helen Marshall. Credit: Kingsmill Bakeries (58818488)

The funding from Kingsmill is used towards trainee health and care workers across care homes and doctors surgeries throughout the UK.

Training courses typically take two to three years of combined university study and on the job training.

Adrian Down, managing partner at Caythorpe and Ancaster Medical Practice, which is a teaching surgery, said: "Training staff up is costly and takes time. With all the immediate pressures that front line resources are dealing with, this investment in the future often gets squeezed.

Trainee Helen Marshall at St Peter’s Hill Surgery. Credit: Kingsmill Bakeries (58818473)

"The nursing associate role is becoming ever more complex and this two-year course trains students in a broad range of skills that – in a practice like ours – gives the nursing associate the chance to work with people from across the community, caring for them from birth to end of life.

"This scheme is enabling people across the country to pursue their careers in the NHS and so bolstering front-line support at a time of great need and we’re grateful to Kingsmill for being part of it."

Talking about the scheme, Emma Eggleton, head of marketing for Kingsmill, added: "The whole ethos behind our Kingsmill Kindness campaign is to give back to our bakeries’ local communities and we do that in a number of ways - from making food donations, to supporting community groups and local sports teams.

"However, like our partnership with Save The Children, the apprenticeship levy scheme allows us to give back on a far larger scale.

"We are all aware of the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on primary care NHS workers, and we are delighted to be helping grow these services for the future.

"We wish our newest apprentices all the very best with their training and are excited to see all they go on to achieve."

The Kingsmill Slice of Kindness Pledge was launched in 2021 to create lasting change via the roll out of multiple new initiatives under the brand’s health, social and environmental manifesto. These include: