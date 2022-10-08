A national training course designed to reduce motorcycle fatalities on the roads is available in Lincolnshire for the first time.

The course, named Biker Down, will run for groups of around 20 people at a time and will focus on preventing motorbike accidents and educating bikers about the initial steps to take and how to administer effective first aid when road traffic collisions take place.

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Motorcyclists continue to be a vulnerable group on Lincolnshire’s roads and we’re pleased to be able to offer practical advice and support to help keep the county’s biker community safe.

Biker Down will launch in Lincolnshire. (59840403)

"We have real potential to save lives before disaster happens."

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue will oversee the course and work in collaboration with LIVES, Notts&Lincs Air Ambulance and the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.

Erica Ley, senior helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) paramedic at Notts&Lincs Air Ambulance said: "Lincs&Notts Air Ambulance regularly responds to incidents involving motorcyclists and we recognise the actions of bystanders are imperative to improving survival.

"We’re immensely proud to be collaborating with our emergency service partners in this important project. The Biker Down programme is such a vital initiative for Lincolnshire!

"The three modules taught across to course will equip the bikers of the county with the necessary skills to both prevent accidents happening, and provide immediate life saving interventions in the event of a collision."

Nikki Cooke, CEO at LIVES, said: "LIVES have been responding to road traffic collisions for over 50 years, so sharing our depth of knowledge and skill in this partnership is a real privilege.

"Providing Lincolnshire communities with pre-hospital emergency skills is right at the heart of our charity and we hope those who attend the course have the knowledge and confidence to support injured bikers when they need it most."

Biker Down is used by many fire services across the country. The course is free and takes about three hours.

Anybody interested in taking part in a course can email biker.down@lincoln.fire-uk.org for more information.