Trains are delayed due to a major disruption at Peterborough.

Lines have reopened following a number of incidents between Huntingdon and Peterborough.

LNER trains through Grantham may be affected and trains may be severely delayed up to 120 minutes or cancelled.

Grantham Station. Photo: Google Streetview

Disruption is expected until 6pm.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys.