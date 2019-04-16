Passengers of a train line that runs through Grantham have been advised to make travel amendments after damage to the overhead electric wires between Stevenage and Peterborough.

There has been 16 disruptions to LNER (London North East Railway) trains today, which run from London King’s Cross Station to north-east England and Scotland.

In its latest update, the railway company said the latest services that pass through Granthan had been cancelled.

A spokesperson from LNER said: "Due to severe disruption on the LNER route, we're advising customers not to travel today.

"This disruption is being caused by damage to the overhead electric wires between Stevenage and Peterborough which has in turn caused damage to some of our electric trains.

"The issue is being investigated by Network Rail and our engineering teams, who are also working hard to bring our damaged trains back into service as quickly and safely as possible.

"Your tickets dated for travel today, Tuesday, April 16, will be valid for travel tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17.

"If you're not able to travel tomorrow, you'll be entitled to a refund."

Managing Director David Horne said: "Apologies to our LNER customers affected by this disruption ­— we are currently working hard to identify the cause of this damage, which has affected 30% of our electric locomotives today."