Damage to overhead wires between Grantham and Newark causes rail service disruption
Some trains have been cancelled this afternoon (Tuesday) due to damage caused to overhead wires between Grantham and Newark.
Services through Grantham between London and the north are affected with some cancelled and other experiencing delays of up to 90 minutes.
A spokesman said delays are expected until at least 6pm. Tickets dated today will be valid for travel tomorrow.
Affected routes are:
- Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland
- Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Hull
- LNER between London Kings Cross and Leeds / York / Hull / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen / Inverness
For the latest on travel disruption go to https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/#serviceupdates
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.