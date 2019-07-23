Some trains have been cancelled this afternoon (Tuesday) due to damage caused to overhead wires between Grantham and Newark.

Services through Grantham between London and the north are affected with some cancelled and other experiencing delays of up to 90 minutes.

A spokesman said delays are expected until at least 6pm. Tickets dated today will be valid for travel tomorrow.

Affected routes are:

Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland

Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Hull

LNER between London Kings Cross and Leeds / York / Hull / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen / Inverness

For the latest on travel disruption go to https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/#serviceupdates