A replacement bus service will be operating from Peterborough to London King's Cross this weekend, which will impact Grantham passengers.

The East Coast Mine Line is impacted on Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19, as work continues on a billion-pound East Coast Digital Programme to create a more reliable railway.

A new signalling system is being brought into use in the Wood Green – New Barnet area of north London to boost reliability and make the area ready for digital signalling in the future.

New lineside equipment and technology is also being installed between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire, preparing this section to become the first part of the East Coast Main Line to operate with digital signalling.

The Government-backed East Coast Digital Programme will create the next generation of train travel, reduce carbon emissions and help passengers get to where they need to be, on time.

For the work to take place safely, no trains will run between St Neots (south of Peterborough), or between Royston and London over the weekend. London King’s Cross and Moorgate stations will be closed and there will be no services to or from St Pancras International via Finsbury Park.

Passengers should check with National Rail or their train operator’s website for the latest information on rail replacement services.

Paul Rutter, East Coast route director for Network Rail said: “It’s exciting to see the East Coast Digital Programme moving forward as we get closer to offering passengers more reliable journeys along a digital railway that’s fit for the future.

“There will be significant changes to services over the weekend so that we can deliver these benefits safely and we’re sorry if this impacts people’s plans. We’ve worked closely with train operators to keep people moving, so passengers should plan ahead.”

Also on Monday, February 20, the 8.27am London King’s Cross to Sunderland service is also cancelled.

A reduced and amended service will run, with trains being diverted to run to/from London St Pancras International instead of to/from London King’s Cross. On these days, Hull Trains services will not call at Beverley, Cottingham, Retford or Grantham.

LNER trains will start and finish at Grantham and replacement coaches will run between St Neots and Bedford for alternative train services to and from London.