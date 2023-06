Trains lines have reopened following a problem between Doncaster and Grantham.

As the service recovers, trains running between the stations may be dealyed up to 75 minutes.

The reason for the problem is still under investigation.

Trains are delayed through Grantham.

The following routes are affected:

• Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

• Hull Trains between Beverley and London Kings Cross

• LNER between Aberdeen / Stirling / Glasgow Central / Harrogate / Bradford Forster Square / Lincoln Central and London Kings Cross

• Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

Passengers are encouraged to check their journey before they travel.