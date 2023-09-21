LNER trains delayed through Grantham following major disruption
Trains are delayed due to a major disruption.
LNER trains running through Grantham are affected due to a major disruption between London and Peterborough.
This is due to overhead electric wires being damaged at Stevenage which means all lines are currently closed.
The disruption is expected until 9am.
Lines affected include:
Great Northern between Moorgate and Stevenage: and between London Kings Cross and Letchworth Garden City / Cambridge / Ely / Kings Lynn
Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland
Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Hull / Beverley
LNER between London Kings Cross and Leeds / Harrogate / Lincoln / York / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen
Lumo between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh
Thameslink between Horsham and Peterborough: and Brighton / London Kings Cross and Cambridge
Train passengers are advised to check their journeys.