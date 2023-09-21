Trains are delayed due to a major disruption.

LNER trains running through Grantham are affected due to a major disruption between London and Peterborough.

This is due to overhead electric wires being damaged at Stevenage which means all lines are currently closed.

Trains are delayed through Grantham.

The disruption is expected until 9am.

Lines affected include:

Great Northern between Moorgate and Stevenage: and between London Kings Cross and Letchworth Garden City / Cambridge / Ely / Kings Lynn

Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland

Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Hull / Beverley

LNER between London Kings Cross and Leeds / Harrogate / Lincoln / York / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen

Lumo between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh

Thameslink between Horsham and Peterborough: and Brighton / London Kings Cross and Cambridge

Train passengers are advised to check their journeys.