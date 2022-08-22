Due to a fire, trains between Newark Northgate and Retford are disrupted, which affects services through Grantham.

A safety inspection that is being carried out on a train between Grantham and Retford means all lines are currently blocked and may be cancelled or delayed up to 60 minutes.

The disruption is expected to continue until at least 6pm.

LNER Azuma on Lincolnshire Fens (55050998)

If you are travelling with LNER, you can use your ticket on other train operators including:

Greater Anglia between London Liverpool Street, Stevenage and Peterborough.

Great Northern and Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage, Peterborough.

LNER is encouraging people to check before they travel which you can do at www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/.

Passengers should plan ahead if their journey is disrupted.