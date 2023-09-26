East Midlands Trains through Grantham may be delayed due to disruption at Ely
Published: 08:01, 26 September 2023
Trains through Grantham may be delayed.
East Midlands Railway trains running through Grantham may be delayed due to a fault with a signalling system in Ely.
The delay is expected to continue until 2pm.
The routes affected are:
CrossCountry between Stansted Airport / Cambridge and Birmingham New Street
East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Nottingham and Norwich
Greater Anglia between Stansted Airport / Cambridge and Norwich
Great Northern between London Kings Cross / Cambridge and Kings Lynn
Passengers are advised to check their journey times.