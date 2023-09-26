Trains through Grantham may be delayed.

East Midlands Railway trains running through Grantham may be delayed due to a fault with a signalling system in Ely.

The delay is expected to continue until 2pm.

Grantham Station. Photo: Google Streetview

The routes affected are:

CrossCountry between Stansted Airport / Cambridge and Birmingham New Street

East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Nottingham and Norwich

Greater Anglia between Stansted Airport / Cambridge and Norwich

Great Northern between London Kings Cross / Cambridge and Kings Lynn

Passengers are advised to check their journey times.