Trains running through Grantham have been delayed or cancelled following damage to overhead lines

Trains running between Grantham and Newark on the East Coast Main Line are either severely delayed or cancelled after damage was caused to overhead lines.

Part of a tree appears to have fallen on to the overhead lines.

LNER says delays are expected until 4pm.

Trains are disrupted between Grantham and Newark. (40980486)

An LNER spokesperson said: "An object being caught on the overhead electric wires between Grantham and Newark North Gate is causing disruption to journeys between these stations. As a result of this, trains may be delayed or revised.

"Please be aware that trains and stations may be busier than usual during times of disruption. Please consider delaying your journey if you are unable to maintain a two metre distance between yourself and other customers."

Photo by Rigger Mortiss.