Trains running between Grantham and Newark on the East Coast Main Line are either significantly disrupted or cancelled after severe damage was caused to overhead lines.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) are advising people not to travel today.

An LNER spokesperson tweeted: "Owing to damage to the overhead wires between #Grantham and #NewarkNorthgate we have declared an extreme disruption day. Please DO NOT TRAVEL, unless absolutely necessary."

There has been severe damage to the overhead lines. (43395713)

Train tickets will be valid tomorrow.

For details of delays go to the LNER website .

Photos by R Mortiss.