Trains through Grantham station face disruption

Trains through Grantham are facing disruption.

Due to a fault on a train at Grantham station earlier today (Tuesday), there is expected to be disruption to trains running through the station until 11.30am.

Trains may be delayed up to 30 minutes or cancelled.

Grantham Railway Station. Photo: Google

Routes affected include:

East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Sheffield and Norwich

Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross

LNER between Aberdeen / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh / Berwick-upon-Tweed / Middlesbrough / York / Harrogate / Bradford Forster Square / Leeds / Hull / Lincoln and London Kings Cross

Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross.

Passengers are advised to check their journey times.