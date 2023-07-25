Trains through Grantham station face disruption
Trains through Grantham are facing disruption.
Due to a fault on a train at Grantham station earlier today (Tuesday), there is expected to be disruption to trains running through the station until 11.30am.
Trains may be delayed up to 30 minutes or cancelled.
Routes affected include:
East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Sheffield and Norwich
Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross
Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross
LNER between Aberdeen / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh / Berwick-upon-Tweed / Middlesbrough / York / Harrogate / Bradford Forster Square / Leeds / Hull / Lincoln and London Kings Cross
Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross.
Passengers are advised to check their journey times.