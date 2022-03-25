A trampoline park is temporarily closed while a new zone is installed.

Jump Revolution has been closed since Monday (March 21) and will not reopen until next Wednesday, when the new agility zone will be open to jumpers.

The agility zone replaces the dodgeball area at Jump Revolution, with installation works underway this week.

Jump Revolution is closed until March 30 while a new zone is installed. (55706237)

Jump Revolution said: "We look forward to sharing our exciting new area with you and look forward to welcoming back customers old and new to Jump Revolution very soon!"

Although the park is closed, Jump Revolution is still taking bookings ahead of the Easter Holidays.

To find out more, visit https://www.jumprevolution.co.uk/book-now/