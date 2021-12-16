A trampoline park is hosting several jump discos ahead of Christmas for a range of ages.

Jump Revolution, based in Springfield Business Park, Grantham, is set to host its annual Christmas discos, with four planned tomorrow (Friday December 17).

As well as this, it was confirmed that its giant inflatable snow globe, filled with fake snow and snow balls, will be around until December 31 for families to take pictures in.

A family enjoying the snow globe in 2019. (53299409)

Jump Revolution will begin their day of Christmas discos with two sessions of the two hour unlimited toddler takeover, suitable for walking children up to the age of five, between 11am and 1pm, followed by a session from 1pm until 3pm.

Then, there will be a family toddler Christmas jump disco between 4pm and 5pm. This session is for family groups with at least one child under four who can not attend the later session.

The final Christmas disco will be the open jump Christmas jump disco, a 60 minute open jump between 5pm and 6pm for children aged five plus (Any five year olds can jump but will need to be with a paying adult).

To book a Christmas jump disco or a snow globe experience, visit: https://jumprevolution.co.uk/book-now/