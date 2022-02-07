A Grantham trampoline park is celebrating its three year anniversary with a special day.

On February 11, 2019 Jump Revolution officially re-opened under new ownership after a brief closure.

To celebrate three years under its current owners, they are inviting customers old and new to join them on Friday (February 11), where all jumps will be £3 per jumper all day.

Jump Revolution will reopen this weekend. (38910600)

From 11am until 1pm and 1pm until 3pm, toddler takeover sessions are available, before a family toddler session between 4pm and 5pm for families with at least one child under four years of age.

Open jump sessions will take place for an hour at 3pm, 5pm and 6pm, with a minimum age of four. Children aged five and under must be accompanied on the trampolines by a paying adult at all times.

To allow the maximum number of people to take part in the special £3 jump sessions to celebrate the current owners' three year anniversary, customers are asked to only book an hour session each.

Jump Revolution only has a limited number of spaces available to ensure everyone's safety on the trampoline park.

To find out more, visit: https://jumprevolution.co.uk/book-now/