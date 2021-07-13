Transformation is underway at West Grantham C of E Primary and Secondary Academies, including an increased range of GCSEs.

Formerly known as Bluecoat Meres primary and secondary schools, and as St John's and St Hugh's before that, the schools joined the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham Multi Academy Trust (SNMAT) from January 1 this year.

The two academies are undergoing transformational change under new leadership, says head of academies Clare Barber.

Anna Martin (Executive principal), Chris Moodie (CEO of Diocese of Southwell & Nottingham Multi Academy Trust) and Clare Barber (Head of academies). (49167728)

“Our plans for both schools are already reaping benefits,” said Clare, “with our vision for the future modelled around what is best for the child: creating schools where every child can achieve their best through excellent academic and pastoral provision, where resilience, hard work and aspirations are rewarded, and where children leave our care as well-adjusted, successful and informed students ready for the next stage in life.”

A large part of the transformation has included revised curriculums and new opportunities for secondary students, who will be able to access a wider range of GCSEs from September.

Executive principal, Anna Martin, said: “West Grantham Secondary Academy has excellent facilities for all aspects of learning, particularly with regards to science, sports and the Arts. For September 2021, and to better utilise these great facilities, we have increased the range of GCSE subjects that students can study.

"These include Health & Social Care, Photography and Business & Enterprise.

“We are also very excited to announce that we will provide our students with access to an industry recognised qualification in Motor Engineering, by working with one of our partner schools, Magnus Academy in Newark.”

The Motor Engineering qualification will see students getting hands on experience of working within the motor engineering industry, including car maintenance and repairs and will prepare students for further study or employment, said Anna.

Anna added: “We are also in talks with local businesses to explore routes into employment including work experience, business mentors, apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships.”

For those interested in careers in sports, the West Grantham Secondary Academy in partnership with Magnus Academy, will provide 10 hours of professional coaching in either football, netball, boxing or rugby to support students in achieving a BTEC level 3 in sport.

“This equates to 3 A levels”, said Anna, “and we have a track record of students progressing from this into the sports industry or further study at top universities. We also have plans to work with Magnus Academy to provide Year 11students with post-16 study as part of the Magnus Sports Academy.”

To do this the academy will offer funded transport for eligible students to attend the Magnus Sports Academy, a plan which is proving so popular that a list of students wishing to take part is already being compiled.

Clare continued, stating that she would welcome families into the academies to see the changes for themselves.

She said: “Our facilities are impressive, as are our students and staff, but I would urge families to take a tour and see for themselves.

"The best way to see either academy is when it is full of young people engaged in learning. We are always happy to show visitors around because we are so proud of the high standards we offer.”

CEO of Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham Multi-Academy Trust is Chris Moodie, said that the developments taking place at both the West Grantham Primary, and West Grantham Secondary Academy are on target to transform educational provision for the community.

He said: “Our Trust is eager to make sure that the young people of West Grantham are provided with a high-quality education in both primary and secondary phases.

"This is an exciting time as Anna Martin and her team set about making this vision a reality at both the primary and secondary academies. We are confident that the future will be very bright for both schools and very much welcome visitors to see for themselves.”