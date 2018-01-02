Delays continue for Grantham rail passengers

A broken down train has caused delays today for passengers who could still experience hold-ups until 6.30pm.

A train broke down near Grantham this morning but has since been moved. Although the line has now reopened, trains between Peterborough and Grantham may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or diverted, according the National Rail website.

Services affected include East Midlands Trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich, Grand Central between London King’s Cross and Bradford Interchange/Sunderland, Hull Trains between London King’s Cross and Hull, and Virgin Trains East Coast between London King’s Cross and Leeds/York/Edinburgh/Inverness.