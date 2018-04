A camper van has overturned on the A1 northbound this morning causing delays for motorists.

One lane is reported to be closed following the accident near the A151 junction at Colsterworth. Traffic is queueing in the area and delays are reported up to Grantham.

Police and emergency services are at the scene. The carriageway was originally reported to be blocked both ways after a camper van struck a bridge and overturned.