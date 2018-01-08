Traffic queueing on A52 outside Grantham after casualty released by firefighters from crashed vehicle

Have your say

A crash has partially blocked the A52, leaving traffic queueing between Barrowby and Sedgebrook.

Grantham and Bingham fire crews attended a two-vehicle collision at Sedgebrook. Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one casualty.

One vehicle was reported to have crashed into a hedge, partially blocking the road and traffic is reported to be moving slowly in both directions.

Karl Keightley sent in this picture a few minutes ago of the traffic queuing towards Barrowby Hill from Sedgebrook. He told the Journal a lorry had stopped on the road with a Transit van in a ditch.

Fire crews were called to the incident just before 4pm.