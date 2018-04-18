Transport firm helps Caythorpe pupils with lesson in road safety

Pupils at Caythorpe Primary School recently had a lesson in road safety.

Rainthorpe Transport, based in Normanton-On-Cliffe, visited the school to run a road safety project with the children, talking about ‘Be Safe-Be Seen’ and using one of their lorries as an interactive element of the campaign.

They hosted an assembly to introduce the day before each class got the opportunity to sit in the lorry and talk about blind spots and what happens if a driver can’t see them.

Each of the children received a high-vis jacket to wear and a goody bag to take home.

Following the safety sessions, Rainthorpe Transport have invited the pupils to take part in a road safety poster competition. The winning poster will be turned into a sticker that will be applied to one of their vehicles.