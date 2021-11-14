Local travel agents are calling on the public to help spread some festive spirit to disadvantaged families in time for Christmas.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel colleagues are running a ‘toy bank’ drive until Wednesday, December 1. The campaign calls for donations of new toys to be dropped off at any of the society’s 14 travel branches, including the Grantham branch in the High Street.

At the end of the month, the donated toys will be delivered to good causes local to each branch, such as food banks who are working in partnership to support families.

Donations previously given to Lincolnshire Co-op.

The campaign is additional to the existing year-round initiative that offers customers the option of donating £1 to the cause when booking their holiday through the society’s travel agents. The money donated will go towards the purchase of new toys for the campaign.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s head of travel Wayne Dennett said: “Our travel toy bank drive is a fantastic opportunity to make a positive difference in our community. These food banks and local charitable groups work so hard to make life better for disadvantaged families and we’re proud to support this cause.

“Every donation, no matter how big or small, will make a huge difference to a child this Christmas, and we’re grateful to our customers for their generosity. These new toys will be invaluable to those who need a little extra good will this festive season.”

King's School in Grantham is also running its toy bank this year and is appealing for donations.