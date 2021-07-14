Tui has closed its store in Grantham due to pressures on travel and the high street caused by the pandemic.

The UK’s biggest tour operator, which has been in business in the town for many years, confirmed that they had ceased trading.

A spokesperson said: “We have had to make the difficult decision to close our store in Grantham.

Tui on Grantham High Street

“As many of our travel advisors as possible have been offered positions in other stores, or in our new home working or contact centre teams where they continue to provide customers with expert advice and service.”

All Tui branding has been removed from the premises which now displays a 'to let' sign.

Last year the company reported that it would shut 166 shops across the country to cut costs and respond to changes in customer behaviour.

This week Tui announced that it was re-defining its culture by moving to permanent flexible working arrangements following 16 months of home working due to the pandemic.

The company says it will offer total flexibility for colleagues as it shifts to a permanent flexible working approach.