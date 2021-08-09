There are delays and closures in place after a fuel spillage this morning (Monday) on the A1.

One lane and ramp on the A1 southbound at Gonerby Moor - Great Gonerby at the B1174 Great North Road/Marston turn-off is closed

The southbound slip road has also been closed and Lincolnshire Police are at the scene.

Traffic is delayed on the A1 near Great Gonerby

Motorists can expect a delay of about 20 minutes compare to usual traffic conditions, says Highways England.

The #A1 southbound entry slip road at #GonerbyMoor (#B1174 #GreatGonerby #Grantham) is currently CLOSED due to a spillage in the carriageway. @LincsPolice are currently at the scene. — Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) August 9, 2021

Highways England expects the incident to be cleared between 10.30 and 10.45 and normal traffic conditions from between 11.15 and 11.30am.