A1 delays and closures at Great Gonerby after fuel spillage

By Abigail Hunt
Published: 08:50, 09 August 2021
 | Updated: 08:56, 09 August 2021

There are delays and closures in place after a fuel spillage this morning (Monday) on the A1.

One lane and ramp on the A1 southbound at Gonerby Moor - Great Gonerby at the B1174 Great North Road/Marston turn-off is closed

The southbound slip road has also been closed and Lincolnshire Police are at the scene.

Traffic is delayed on the A1 near Great Gonerby
Motorists can expect a delay of about 20 minutes compare to usual traffic conditions, says Highways England.

Highways England expects the incident to be cleared between 10.30 and 10.45 and normal traffic conditions from between 11.15 and 11.30am.

