Disruption caused by national strike action is set to be extended with three additional days of East Midlands Railway strikes.

Passengers are warned they should only travel if necessary on Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8 during national strike action.

Further action between Wednesday, October 5 and Friday, October 7 will also affect EMR services.

Three days of EMR strikes are set to add to rail travel disruption.

Gary Walsh, East Midlands route director for Network Rail, said: “I can only apologise for the limited service we’re able to offer passengers as once again, we’re impacted by another round of industrial action.

“Unfortunately, we’re asking passengers to only travel by train if it’s absolutely necessary. Those who do need to travel should plan ahead, check their journey and expect significant disruption.”

On the Saturdays, passengers across the region should only travel if absolutely necessary.

National strike action will result in a severely limited special timetable running between 7.30am and 6.30pm and many stations and routes will have no service at all.

On the following Sundays (October 2 and October 9), the knock-on impact means the first trains will not begin their journeys until later than usual.

For the London Marathon, taking place on Sunday, October 2, it will not be possible to arrive in central London by rail much earlier than 9am and the first trains are expected to be extremely busy.

On Wednesday, October 5, there will be no CrossCountry or EMR services due to industrial action.

During the rest of the strikes there will be a significant reduction in EMR train services.

Rail passengers are encouraged to check National Rail and train operator's websites for the latest strike information.