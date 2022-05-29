After two years of going nowhere, travel has finally made a comeback. Over the past few months I have been fortunate enough to do some travelling and found the experience mainly hassle free.

I have flown from three different airports - East Midlands, Birmingham and Luton. East Midlands was by far the easiest experience, no queues at check-in or for security.

There have been so many stories in the press about what a nightmare it is at the airports with reports of passengers having to queue for more than two hours and some poor folk missing their flights.

Travel expert Lynne Page (55799604)

At East Midlands airport it was so refreshing to see that there were new staff being trained at all of the check-in desks that were open.

At Birmingham I had an early morning flight and the airline I was flying with offered ‘Twilight check-in’. This meant I could check my suitcase in the night before the flight and the next morning I walked straight passed the queue for check-in and directly to security. Obviously, this is only of use if you either live close to the airport or if you are staying in an airport hotel the night before you fly.

In contrast to these Luton airport was very busy, even at 4.30am. I had ‘speedy check-in’ but still had to queue at baggage drop and there were a lot of people waiting for security but the line moved quickly.

Once onboard the plane, the cabin crew advised as to whether it was necessary to wear face masks for the duration of the flight. This is dependent on your destination. For example, Spain requires you to wear a mask on public transport, therefore it is required to wear one on a flight to Spain. When you are ready to jet off on your next holiday, my advice would be to get to the airport in plenty of time, book ‘Fast Track’ security passes (the cost around £4 per person). When you arrive at the other end have your passport and Covid Vaccination pass ready. Some countries check them, some do random checks and some just don’t bother.

And finally, relax and enjoy yourselves!