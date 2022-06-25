Many holiday makers are arriving at the airport only to find that their outbound flight to their holiday destination has been cancelled by the airline, says travel expert Lynne Page, of lynne@theholidayvillage.co.uk

In case this happens to you it is a good idea to be prepared.

You can check for alternative flights, although if you do go down this route and book a new flight with a different airline then you may run the risk of being unable to claim the expense back. It is advisable to only do this once you’ve exhausted all other options.

Travel expert Lynne Page (55799604)

If your flight is cancelled less than fourteen days before you are due to travel, you could be eligible to claim compensation. However, should you accept a refund or cancel your existing booking, this will end the airlines’ obligation to fly you home and make it more difficult to claim back the expense incurred from your alternative flight.

You should be able to claim money back for any part of the ticket you haven’t used. For example, if you booked a return flight and the outbound leg is cancelled, you can claim the full cost of the return ticket.

Always check your travel insurance to see if it covers any losses for cancellation of flights by the airline. Not all policies do.

If you have booked all of the arrangements yourself, you will need to decide whether you can still salvage your holiday or abandon it. Either way you will need to contact your accommodation, transfers from the airport to resort and any other arrangements that will be affected.

If you have booked through a tour operator or travel agent, they will be able to deal with these issues as soon as you notify them of the cancellation.

If your flight home is cancelled and you can’t get on another flight the same day, and the airline staff won’t help, then you will have to arrange accommodation and claim back the cost.

You will also need to extend your car park stay to avoid being charged premium rates for the extra length of your stay. Don’t forget to inform your employer that you may be late back from your holiday to see if you can arrange additional leave or work remotely.