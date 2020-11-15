Travel questions answered as we hesitate to book holidays

Column by Lynne page, Grantham advisor, travel-pa.com

There has been so much uncertainty with regards to the current guidelines for travelling, I think many of us are hesitant to commit to booking our holidays for 2021 and beyond.

I’m sure a lot of us have the same questions that we would like answering, to give us some reassurance that we will travel again.

Lynne Page (37469076)

What if I book my holiday and we go into lockdown again when I am due to travel?

What if I have to cancel my holiday due to showing symptoms of Covid?

What if the country I am travelling to goes into lockdown and we no longer have a travel corridor?

What if I fall ill with Covid whilst I am on holiday?

These are just a few of the questions I get asked on a frequent basis at the moment.

My first piece of advice would be to ensure you have sufficient travel insurance and, if you are travelling outside of Europe, that you have worldwide cover.

Secondly, check with your travel agent or tour operator what they provide to protect your deposit and holiday booking. Are they ABTA and ATOL protected? Are they including cover that incorporates being able to amend, cancel or move your booking, free of charge, if it is affected by the FCO guidelines changing?

Does your accommodation have Covid protocols in place? Some hotel chains are providing free medical cover for you and your family, should you show symptoms while you are staying with them.

We all work hard in order to pay for our holidays and we should always be able to book with the peace of mind that we will be looked after before, during and after our stay.

The current climate should not put you off booking your next trip and giving you something to look forward to. Just be safe.