Travellers who have been parked up on a field near a Grantham street for five weeks say they want a permanent place to live in Grantham.

John and Jean Gaskin recently moved from land at Gonerby Moor near the A1 to Larch Close where residents have complained about their presence.

The couple, in their 70s, had previously lived on land off Alexandra Road before they were evicted by South Kesteven District Council after three years.