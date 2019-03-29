Travellers evicted off land in Grantham for second time

A traveller family has been evicted from land off Alexandra Road, Grantham, for a second time.

John and Jean Gaskin, who are both in their seventies, had been living on land near Alexandra Road recycling centre for three years before they were

evicted in November 2018.

They moved just yards away to land next to the Alexandra Road recycling centre but moved back in February.

The family left the site on Wednesday after being served with an eviction order issued by Lincoln magistrates but have moved to another plot of council-owned land on Trent Road, Grantham.

The council has served notice on them to leave and applied for a court order for the legal powers to move them.

The Alexandra Road site is now clear and a clean-up operation will follow.

A spokesperson at SKDC said: “The council is doing everything in its power to end this ongoing situation. We are following the legal process to organise a further eviction.

“Despite numerous efforts to meet the needs of the travellers, including offering alternative accommodation, the council was left with no alternative solution but to evict them from Alexandra Road.

“Traveller families come through South Kesteven all the time, and we generally have a good relationship with them and their community.

“We have been in regular contact with this particular family and done everything possible for them. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement over their housing needs.

“The family was allowed to stay on the land at Alexandra Road while attempts were made to find them suitable accommodation. Alternative accommodation has been offered but the family decided to stay on the

site.

“The family moved on to the council-owned land in 2016 and were later joined by their daughter and family. In November 2018, the family was evicted from the land but moved back at the end of February.”