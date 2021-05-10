Three Travelodge hotels in the Grantham area are reopening today in preparation to welcome back leisure customers from May 17.

The company says its teams at Grantham A1 Travelodge, Grantham Colsterworth Travelodge and Grantham South Witham Travelodge have been working around the clock so that they could open today. They are already taking bookings from business travellers who are currently allowed to travel and stay.

All Travelodge hotels in Lincolnshire will be featuring the group’s Covid-19 safety programme called TravelodgeProtect+. This programme of cleaning and social distancing measures in line with government guidance is designed to keep customers and teams safe.

Travelodge is reopening its hotels in the Grantham area. (44057038)

Alison Barr, Travelodge district manager for Lincolnshire, said: “We are very excited to reopening our nine hotels in Lincolnshire today. We are hopeful that by reopening our hotels early we can help kick start the local economy. We are getting geared up for a busy summer as the Staycation is set to be big this year.

"Also as we are the nation’s spare room provider, locals will be having lots of family and friends coming to visit this year and we will be hosting them. This is great news for the local economy as research shows, Travelodge customers will spend double their room rate with local businesses during their stay which can equate to a multi-million spend.”

“Our TravelodgeProtect+ programme is sitting in the heart of our business as we reopen to safeguard and protect customers and our teams. During this lockdown, Travelodge had over 300 hotels open from Plymouth to Elgin providing accommodation for key / critical workers, business travellers who were allowed to travel and stay over plus local authorities and supporting vulnerable groups.”

The hotel chain says it has released over two million rooms for £29 across its UK hotels.