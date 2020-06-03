Travelodge proposes £144 million rent cuts plan to help save jobs and hotels

Budget hotel group Travelodge has launched a radical restructuring plan it hopes will secure the future of its 10,000 staff and 584 hotels, including its sites in Grantham, South Witham and Colsterworth.

The company has confirmed today that it is filing a Company’s Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) deal to secure £144 million worth of rent cuts.

It comes after fraught talks between the hotel firm and its landlords through the coronavirus crisis.