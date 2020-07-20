Travelodges in Grantham reopen this week

Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, is reopening two of its hotels in the Grantham area this week.

The company is reopening Grantham A1 Travelodge and its Grantham Colsterworth Travelodge after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening of these two hotels marks the company’s halfway milestone of reopening its estate of 573 UK hotels. The company will continue to reopen around 100 hotels per week.