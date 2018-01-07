Treasures valued at Grantham’s ‘oldest house’

A diamond ring and a gucci watch were just two of the items taken along to a recent valuation day, which took place inside Grantham’s ‘oldest house’.

Nearly 40 people turned up to have their items valued by Stamford Auction Rooms at 11 Vine Street, Grantham, last month.

Items including a diamond 18ct white gold ring, a gold plated model jaguar in its original box, a pair of opal earrings, an 18ct gold and white opal and diamond necklace, a dark opal and 18ct gold necklace and two early 19th century miniature portraits, were all brought along to the one-day event.

Jessica Wall, company director, valuer and auctioneer at Stamford Auction Rooms, wanted a way to reach out to the people of Grantham.

Her mum, Imogen Wall, also an antiques dealer, has lived in the house on Vine Street for the past six-years before she put it up for sale last year.

Jessica added: “We have hosted valuation days on location before and they always do well, but we hadn’t done any in Grantham yet. Although I have recently moved, I grew up in Grantham and knew the interest was there. The old house created a wonderful backdrop and and really complimented the day.”

As well as getting their items valued, visitors tucked into complimentary mince pies and mulled wine and got to browse stalls. Belvoir Antiques also sold pickles, fresh sprouts and Christmas wreaths.

They were also invited to take a tour of the property, which dates back to the 1570s when it was originally built as two separate cottages before becoming a bakery and more recently in the 1940s as a general shop selling sweets and newspapers. It was listed as an English Heritage house in May 1950. All items valued at the event will be auctioned at Stamford Auction Rooms on January 27.