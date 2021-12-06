A ceremony in Wyndham Park has marked the death, 100 years ago, of the leader of a world-wide religious faith.

Sir Abdu’l-Baha Abbas Effendi died in 1921 and his passing a century ago was marked by the unveiling of a plaque next to a Persion ironwood tree in the Grantham park.

The Baháʼí faith is the youngest of the world’s major faiths and the most widespread after Christianity.

The unveiling of the plaque by the Persian redwood tree in Wyndham park to mark the 100 years since the death of Sir Abdu'l-Baha. (53458653)

Caythorpe couple Margaret and Gordon Grant invited guests to a reception in the visitor centre where they explained the faith and later asked mayor of Grantham Coun Dean Ward to unveil the plaque in the park.

Margaret said: “Baháʼís all over Lincolnshire are commemorating this centenary in many different ways, but we thought a tree would be something that everyone could enjoy and have lasting benefit to the environment in Grantham.”

Abdu’l-Baha died in 1921 in Palestine. He was knighted in 1920 by the British Empire for his services to the poor and to the British Army in organising food supplies during the First World War.

Plaque unveiled in Wyndham Park, Grantham, to Sir Abdul-Baha Abbas Effendi. (53474795)

He was noted for his compassion and he encouraged the establishment of the League of Nations, later to develop into the United Nations, and also the setting up of the Save the Children Fund.