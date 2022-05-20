A tree planted by a local organisation for the Queen's Jubilee has been vandalised.

In March, Grantham DIY Women’s Institute Group (WI) marked its 13th anniversary with a contribution to the Queen’s Green Canopy planting programme by donating a silver birch to Dysart Park.

However, the sapling was a target of vandals on April 19 in an incident described as "mindless destruction", by WI member Stephanie Barrell.

The silver birch sapling planted by Grantham DIY WI in Dysart Park was vandalised. (56810053)

Stephanie said: "Grantham DIY WI donated a silver birch to the community for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and it was planted in Dysart Park when it was handed over to SKDC for their care.

"Unfortunately, mindless vandals have since snapped the sapling and pulled up our common plaque and pushed it into the ground right next to it.

"We had also registered it under the Platinum Queen’s Canopy at a cost of around £140."

The group will be taking responsibility of another community garden at Wyndham Park, but asked if anyone could help replace the sapling in Dysart Park, to get in touch by emailing: GranthamDIYWI@outlook.com