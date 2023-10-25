A Christmas tree will allow people to remember their “loved ones lost to suicide”.

Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect, set up in memory of Evelyn Gibson who died in April 2022 aged 15, will be setting up a ‘Tree of Hope’ at St Wulfram’s Church Christmas tree festival.

The tree will provide people with a “safe place to share their messages of love for their loved ones lost to suicide”, said Jenni Swift, Evelyn’s mother.

Evelyn's Butterfly Effect is set up in memory of Evelyn Gibson.

Jenni and her husband Jack came up with the idea to set up a ‘Tree of Hope’ when they learnt of someone in Dorset who decorates a tree in their local Christmas tree festival in memory of those lost to suicide.

Jenni added: “It really resonated with us.

“Evelyn’s photo featured on that tree last year, along with so many others tragically gone so soon.

The Tree of Hope will feature in St Wulfram's Church Christmas tree festival.

“It provided us with something we needed, and felt significant that someone else was remembering our daughter over the festive season.

“We thought it would be a nice idea to bring the idea to our hometown.”

Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect was set up by Jenni and Jack after Evelyn sadly lost her battle with mental illness.

This is the first time they are setting up a ‘Tree of Hope’ and they hope to continue it every year.

Jenni added: “Christmas is of course an incredibly poignant and difficult time when you are grieving, but also for those who are struggling with their mental health.

“It's important to remember our loved ones and not shy away in the face of stigma around the topic of suicide.

“It's also vital that we share the message that our loved ones were and are so much more than their tragic leaving.”

Anyone who would like to feature a photo of a lost one or a message, can email EBEtreeofhope@gmail.com before Friday, November 17.

There will also be spare tags available at the Christmas festival, which runs from Tuesday, November 28, until Sunday, December 3.

There will also be information available around the tree from organisations including the Samaritans, Papyrus, Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide and Parenting Mental Health, There will also be Evelyn's Butterfly Effect cards.