A tree has been planted in a Grantham park to mark the late Queen's Platinum jubilee.

A silver birch, one of the ‘Tree of Trees’, was planted in the Diamond Grove in Queen Elizabeth Park earlier today (Wednesday).

Toby Dennis, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, presented the tree to the Lincolnshire Gardens Trust and had the honour to help plant it first.

Toby Dennis, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, making his speech. (62591091)

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Gloria Johnson and other members of the Lincolnshire Gardens Trust were in attendance.

In his speech, Mr Dennis said: “I’m glad you have found a place for it [the tree] in a very special area.

“The tree has almost been around the world 10 times! It started in Barcham near Cambridge, and then when they constructed ‘the Tree of Trees’ in front of Buckingham Palace on Jubilee weekend, this particular tree was there.

“The poor tree has been all over the place. This is the final part for it.

"It is a great privilege to be here.”

‘The Tree of Trees’ was a sculpture formed of 350 native British trees, designed by Thomas Heatherwick, that formed the centrepiece of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Those in attendance at the ceremony. (62591122)

It is part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), an initiative that showcases the importance of trees and signifies a message of “hope, regeneration and optimism to our nation and the world”, said a spokesperson for the LGT.

This tree was one of the 350 that was donated to the LGT, as they were picked as one of the 300 organisations from across the UK that would be gifted a tree.

Steffie Shields MBE, LGT chairman, thanked Mr Dennis for picking the organisation and said: “LGT trustees and members were both thrilled and honoured to be chosen for this special gift in memory of our late Queen.

Steffie Shields, LGT chairman, helping to plant the tree. (62591182)

“LGT supported the design and creation of a ‘Diamond Grove’ within Queen Elizabeth Park.

“People will be able to pause and remember what a star she was.”

Councillor Gloria Johnson (left), Toby Dennis, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire (middle) and Councillor Kelham Cooke. (62591303)

Coun Cooke helped to plant the tree.

He said: “First my thanks go out to all of the volunteers that made this happen.

“It’s fantastic that for us in South Kesteven we have two of the Queen’s canopy trees.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC, helped to plant the tree. (62591177)

“It’s great fun to put some muscle into action as well in terms of digging the hole.

“Hopefully people will come here and reflect on the legacy we have from her late majesty.”

Another tree was planted at Harlaxton Manor in October 2022, as part of the QGC initiative.

Two others, from ‘The Tree of Trees’ were gifted in Lincolnshire at the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln and Bardney Community Gardens.

The LGT is a garden conservation and educational charity, founded in 1995.