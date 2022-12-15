A tree-planting ceremony was held on a village green to mark the late Queen's Jubilee.

On Thursday December 1, Sedgebrook parishioners gathered together for the tree planting ceremony of the new hornbeam tree on The Village Green, which replaced a tree planted for Queen Victoria in the 19th century.

The project has been co-ordinated by Sedgebrook Parish Council to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee for the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Ian Burgin, who started the planting of the new hornbeam tree on The Green at Sedgebrook. (61326903)

This is the second stage of the project to improve the village green which has been funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.

The new hornbeam tree replaces the pink horse chestnut tree which had to be felled in October due to diseased limbs.

The pink horse chestnut tree was the only one of three trees to survive which were planted on 20 June 1897 to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee by John Burgin of Station Farm.

Sedgebrook Parish Council was delighted that John‘s grandson, Ian Burgin, in keeping with the family tradition, started the planting of the 29-foot hornbeam tree.

The new Hornbeam is a UK grown native tree and is best suited to the type of soil on the village green.