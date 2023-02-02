Grantham u3a has celebrated its 21st anniversary in the town with the planting of a tree.

The ceremony took place in Dysart Park in Grantham.

Chairman of Grantham u3a Steve Potts said: "We have much to be grateful for to those with the foresight to establish a u3a in the district in 2001 and it is right that we should celebrate that by planting this tree.

Grantham u3a plants its 21st anniversary tree in Dysart Park. From left are Amber Porter, Nelson Porter (secretary), Carole Troops, John Foulkes-Jones (Vice Chairman), Steve Potts (Chairman) (62220264)

"So many retired people have benefited from the organisation over the years, and today’s membership continues to enjoy their legacy."

The u3a movement brings together retired and semi-retired people to continue their educational, social and creative interests in a friendly and informal environment.

Grantham u3a was founded in 2001 and now has over 500 members. The registered charity has more than 40 interest groups covering a wide range of subjects and activities.