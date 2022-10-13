Tree-planting ceremony at Harlaxton Manor pays homage to Queen Elizabeth II

Harlaxton Manor has paid homage to the reign of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a special tree-planting ceremony in its historic parkland.

The last of more than 100 new trees planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy at Harlaxton Manor was planted by Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis, The King’s representative in the county.

In honour of Britain’s record-breaking monarch, the Grade I listed manor, the UK home to the American University of Evansville, has planted a mixture of hawthorn, blackthorn, hazel, rowan, oak and silver birch trees as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, which has become part of her lasting legacy across the United Kingdom.

A tree is planted by guests and students at Harlaxton Manor as part of the Queen's Canopy. (59972586)

The initiative was originally intended to mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, with saplings being seeded nationwide throughout 2022. The drive, which had begun by inviting institutions across the nation to ‘plant a tree for the jubilee’, has now been extended by its patron His Majesty King Charles III until March 2023, allowing Britons to plant a tree in memory of The Queen for the duration of the official tree-planting season from October to March.

In a private ceremony yesterday (Wednesday), marking the end of a series of summer events at the manor, Neil McCorquodale and representatives of The Woodland Trust joined the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire along with students and colleagues at Harlaxton Manor in planting the last of the 106 Queen’s Green Canopy trees within Harlaxton Manor’s 300 acres of historic parkland and gardens.

Events manager at Harlaxton Manor Bethan Price said: “We’re delighted to make this contribution to The Queen’s Green Canopy by planting the last of over 100 trees to support local ecosystems and the national drive to protect and nurture the environment.

Harlaxton Manor estate manager Andrew Potter talks to guests and students about the trees planted as part of the Queen's Green Canopy. (59973564)

“The Queen had a remarkable reign and ushered the monarchy into the modern age, so it’s truly humbling to be able to commit this lasting and living legacy to her, knowing that the trees planted in her memory will continue to support local wildlife and the wider environment.

"Staff and students planted the trees next to our Bluebell Woods in March 2022 and the final tree at this very special event in the gardens - which we’ve marked with the Queen's Green Canopy plaque to commemorate the occasion. Visitors will be able to enjoy the trees when the Bluebell Walks and gardens are back open next spring.

“We’ve specifically chosen the mixture of saplings including hazel and oak trees because of the rich clay soil on the manor’s grounds, and having them grow on manor grounds both ensures that they will be protected in the coming years as they develop and further support the natural rewilding of the British countryside.”

Executive director and Dean of Harlaxton College Dr Holly Carter welcomed guests to the ceremony. Dr Carter said: "There is tremendous gratitude for the project itself. We absolutely enjoy sharing it with young people, sharing the message about sustainability, the environment, the Queen's Jubilee, and having our young people come from the United States learn more about the projects and how the country works. So we have crossed two continents today with our trees."

Addressing the guests, Mr Dennis said: "Of course, a great deal has happened in the last 12 months culminating just a month ago with the death of The Queen. Not only did her late Majesty succeed in becoming the longest reigning monarch, she was able to witness the nation's celebrations of that historic and unbelievable achievement over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, but also to carry out her duties until the very end.

"With over a million trees planted today around the country, and probably more than that in the upcoming seasons of tree planting, the Queen's Green Canopy will be a lasting legacy to Her Majesty."

Each of the trees planted can be seen on the initiative’s interactive map, which so far shows that 6,951 trees have been planted nationwide.

Plans were recently unveiled for an ambitious restoration of the manor's walled garden. Subject to planning permission, it’s hoped that the four-acre walled garden will be open to the public by 2025.

The plans include a new sensory garden, a medicinal garden and orchard and an avenue of blossoming trees.

