A tree commemorating the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year has been planted in the Fulbeck playing fields.

An Ilex tree was planted on Wednesday, December 28, after the Jubilee Committee of Fulbeck collected money during the summer for the tree.

Although it was a grey in the sky, it was still "good tree planting weather", said Alix Fane, who helped in the arrangements of the Jubilee celebrations.

Fulbeck residents viewing the Jubilee tree be planted. Photo: Alix Fane (61596467)

She added: "It was important for Fulbeck to celebrate the achievements and sacrifices that Queen Elizabeth II had given during her exceptional reign.

"All those on the committee deserve a thank you for making the arrangements to celebrate the Jubilee and all of the community involvement made for a happy and united celebration.

Fulbeck residents viewing the Jubilee tree be planted. Photo: Alix Fane (61596522)

"The weather for the tree planting may have led to reduced numbers, but the enthusiasm and gratitude was not diminished!"

Fulbeck residents viewing the Jubilee tree be planted. Photo: Alix Fane (61596415)

Fulbeck residents viewing the Jubilee tree be planted. Photo: Alix Fane (61596392)

Fulbeck residents viewing the Jubilee tree be planted. Photo: Alix Fane (61596535)

Although the Platinum Jubilee was during the summer, it was a suitable time for the tree to be planted.