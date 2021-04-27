Trees and fencing caught fire in a street last night following an electrical fault.

Two Grantham fire crews were called to Stephenson Avenue, Gonerby Hill Foot, just before midnight, to the fire.

The blaze caused severe fire damage to fencing, conifers and external electrical light wiring.

Fire news. (44379011)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was extinguished using two hose reels and breathing apparatus. Two thermal image cameras were used to inspect the scene.