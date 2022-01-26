Dozens of trees have been donated to volunteers working on biodiversity projects at a Grantham park.

South Kesteven District Council's environmental services company, EnviromentSK, is working with the Wyndham Park Volunteer Forum to improve the park's biodiversity.

More than 50 trees have been planted so far, and the native species of rowan, silver birch, blackthorn, hawthorn and cherry are all wildlife friendly.

Dozens of young trees have been donated to Wyndham Park volunteers. (45977849)

Julie Ashworth, SKDC's parks and events community engagement officer, said: "These trees will help the forum’s conservation efforts as they are 3ft to 4ft high and so stand a very good chance of surviving and maturing.

"We are working closely with the volunteers and this will really help their conservation efforts. Trees and woodland are essential in supporting wellbeing, improving quality of life and reducing pollution by capturing and storing carbon.

"Promoting a clean and sustainable environment is a key priority for the council. By supporting projects that improve our parks and open spaces in this way we can help tackle climate change and ensure South Kesteven is a pleasant place to live for generations to come."

Julie continued: "Work like that of the Wyndham Park Forum volunteers is inspirational and plays a major role in the fight against climate change."

Ian Simmons, chairman of Wyndham Park Forum, added: "In five to ten years these trees will really transform parts of the park and provide a wonderful environment for wildlife and park visitors."