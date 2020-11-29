Trees planted and new benches installed at Grantham Canal

More than 200 trees have been planted alongside Lock 14 at Grantham Canal last week.

Volunteers at the Grantham Canal Society (GCS) have been hard at work planting 240 trees includingAlder, Downy Birch, Goat Willow, English Oak and Field Maple as well as 420 spirals, canes, tubes and stakes.

Five more benches have also been installed along the canal including one near the village of Plungar, and one near Casthorpe Bridge.

Trees have been planted alongside Lock 14. (43214748)

A total of 15 benches have been purchased altogether using donations specifically received for benches along the canal – some specifying preferred sites.

GCS volunteers are in the process of placing them. The first five have been placed at Bridle bridge 63, Lock 18, Lock 16 near the Dirty Duck pub at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, Plungar and west of Casthorpe bridge.

A GCS spokesperson tweeted: “Thank you to those who contributed to some additional benches along the canal.”