A total of 100 trees has been planted and named the Coronation Copse ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

Old Somerby Parish Council was successful in obtaining 100 trees from Lincolnshire County Council as part of its Hedge and Small Woodland Grant Planting Scheme.

Ropsley Farms agreed to have the trees planted on its land in the area of Ropsley Rise Woods and farm manager Ben Webb arranged to have the trees planted by his staff.

Parish council chair Vicky Lowndes, planting a tree, with from left to right, Councillors Nigel Percy, vice-chairman Betty North, Vron Stephens, farm manager Ben Webb and parish clerk David Holmes. Photo: Lisa Louise Keen (62255570)

He also agreed to the suggestion by the parish council to name the area Coronation Copse.

The Farm will maintain the trees which are mainly English oak together with beech, field maple, hornbeam and sycamore.

Old Somerby Parish Council chair, Vicky Lowndes, said: “The parish council is delighted to be able to help the environment by planting these trees in the parish and also for the help given by Ropsley Farms Ltd, who already plant up to 1,000 trees annually on their land”.