Trees planted in Grantham and across South Kesteven as part of National Tree Week

Trees have been planted across the district this week by South Kesteven District Council to celebrate National Tree Week (November 27 to December 5).

A total of 50 native trees have gone into the ground on council-owned areas of green space in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, the Leader of SKDC, launched the celebration on Wednesday morning with four silver birch and six rowan trees planted on the recreation area at Gonerby Hill Foot play area.

Leader of SKDC Councillor Kelham Cooke with Kaffy Rice-Oxley planting trees at Fifth Avenue, Grantham. (53502733)

Coun Cooke, whose Cabinet portfolio includes action on climate change, said: "Everyone agrees that tree planting helps to address the issues that climate change presents, absorbing and storing carbon from the atmosphere as they grow.

“We have allocated our £20,000 climate change reserve fund towards increasing tree cover, which delivers as part of our wider ambitions regarding the challenges we face. This is a valuable step forward, establishing attractive new plantations in each of our towns and creating new wildlife habitats.”

Three other sites in the district have also had new trees planted, which includes a mix of species such as wild cherry, rowan, silver birch, hornbeam, medlar and whitebeam which have been selected for their benefits to biodiversity.

Each of these trees is at least five years old upon planting, and the additional size of these trees delivers an immediate impact in the open spaces, as well as being more likely to establish and thrive for years to come.

In Stamford, ten hornbeam and five cherry trees now compliment the open space and rewilding areas on the Rutland Heights play area and open space off Foxglove Road.

Ten trees were planted at Rochester Court in Bourne with hornbeam and wild cherry species at the top of the dry lagoon.

Tattershall Drive in Market Deeping now has 15 new trees, with three medlar trees amongst the whitebeam and rowan planted within the rewilded area.