Trees reported down in Grantham and Gonerby after high winds overnight

Some roads in Gonerby and the Grantham area have been partially or fully blocked overnight after high winds
Police say there have been thirty-three reports of trees down, fully obstructing or partially obstructing roads across Lincolnshire. Most of these reports came in between 4.20am and 6am. There are no reports of injuries.
Trees have been reported down in Gonerby Road, Grantham, Gonerby, Little Ponton, the A607 at Fulbeck, Woolsthorpe and Denton.
Incident numbers with locations for most of those reported up to 0600 are as follows:
36 - A57 - Dunham
39 - A156 - Fenton
40 - Gonerby Rd Grantham
41 - Little Ponton Grantham
44 - Harmston
45 - Gonerby
46 - A152 Gosberton
47 - B1192 - New York
49 - Roman Bank, Spalding
50 - A607 - Fulbeck
52 - Cross O’Cliffe Hill, Bracebridge Heath
53 - B1356 Spalding
55 - Wainfleet St Mary
60 - West Rd, Bourne
61 - B1177 - Bourne
62 - A52 Swineshead
63 - A17 - Sutterton
70 - A158 - Horncastle
71 - Woosthorpe
76 - Quadring
78 - Denton
79 - Penny Hill, Holbeach
80 - Morton, Bourne
81 - B1188, Dorrington
82 - A15 Bourne
83 - Doddington