Trees reported down in Grantham and Gonerby after high winds overnight

Some roads in Gonerby and the Grantham area have been partially or fully blocked overnight after high winds

Police say there have been thirty-three reports of trees down, fully obstructing or partially obstructing roads across Lincolnshire. Most of these reports came in between 4.20am and 6am. There are no reports of injuries.

Trees have been reported down in Gonerby Road, Grantham, Gonerby, Little Ponton, the A607 at Fulbeck, Woolsthorpe and Denton.

Incident numbers with locations for most of those reported up to 0600 are as follows:

36 - A57 - Dunham

39 - A156 - Fenton

40 - Gonerby Rd Grantham

41 - Little Ponton Grantham

44 - Harmston

45 - Gonerby

46 - A152 Gosberton

47 - B1192 - New York

49 - Roman Bank, Spalding

50 - A607 - Fulbeck

52 - Cross O’Cliffe Hill, Bracebridge Heath

53 - B1356 Spalding

55 - Wainfleet St Mary

60 - West Rd, Bourne

61 - B1177 - Bourne

62 - A52 Swineshead

63 - A17 - Sutterton

70 - A158 - Horncastle

71 - Woosthorpe

76 - Quadring

78 - Denton

79 - Penny Hill, Holbeach

80 - Morton, Bourne

81 - B1188, Dorrington

82 - A15 Bourne

83 - Doddington