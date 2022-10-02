Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured with planting ceremonies in the Grantham area.

The Queen's Green Canopy marks the start of the tree planting season and there will be hundreds of ceremonies across the country in memory of the Queen, including ceremonies at Harlaxton Manor and in Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham.

A tree gifting ceremony will first take place in London today (Monday) at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

A tree planting ceremony will take place at Harlaxton Manor to honour Queen Elizabeth II. (51653167)

This will be followed by hundreds of ceremonies across the nation after the 350 trees that make up the 'Tree of Trees' are presented to diverse groups by His Majesty The King's Lord Lieutenants.

A tree will be planted this month at Harlaxton Manor which has been the location for the overseas study centre of the University of Evansville in the United States of America for 50 years.

Another ceremony will take place in Queen Elizabeth Park, a country park of about 23 acres in Grantham. This was a relatively recent creation to mark another royal milestone - the 80th birthday of the Queen Mother in 1980. Eighty trees were planted in the park by schoolchildren.

Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham. (30141750)

The Queen's Green Canopy is a unique tree planting scheme launched to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Following the wishes of King Charles III, the initiative has been extended to the end of March 2023 to enable people to plant trees in memory of Her Majesty following her death.

Sir Nicholas Bacon, chairman of the Queen's Green Canopy, said: "We are proud to unveil this nationwide network of organisations chosen to become custodians of these special trees in Her Majesty's name.

"In recognition of the positive impact that they have on their communities, the groups chosen represent the very best of Britain.

"The Queen's Green Canopy hopes the trees will serve as an inspiration for tree planting within communities and to encourage care for the trees which already exist as part of our nation's stunning landscape."