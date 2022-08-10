A man returned to his childhood home to complete a triathlon alongside the Deepings Raft Race.

John Bateson raised more than £2,700 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The charity is close to his heart having lost friends and neighbours to the disease.

John Bateson completed a charity triathlon at the Deepings Raft Race (58523819)

Starting at his home in Colsterworth, John cycled 35km to his childhood home of Market Deeping. He swam 3km along the River Welland before running 5km to the bridge at Deeping St James.

Dressed in his trademark tutu and blonde wig, John captured the attention of the crowds who had gathered to watch the Deepings Raft Race on Sunday.

He said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the friends and family who have supported my triathlon and fundraising.

“I couldn’t have done this without the supporters who helped with the transitions between cycling, swimming and running, those who gave invaluable advice and all those who have given so generously.”

Donations can be made at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-bateson1

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk